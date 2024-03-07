iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 54,220 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.30. 207,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

