iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,763 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,269,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

