iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 680,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $13,408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $726.55. The company had a trading volume of 133,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $728.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

