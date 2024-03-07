iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110,456 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 506,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,041. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

