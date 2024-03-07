Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $29,439.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.