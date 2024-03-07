Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $1,047,572.25 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

