HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 132174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

