Horizen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.77 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.22 or 0.00018145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $180.19 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00075961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,747,144 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

