Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HKLD stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

