Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
HKLD stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.