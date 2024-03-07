Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1.85 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Stock Up 22.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of HNST traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 4,342,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,581. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $367.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Honest by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.