Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Ivan Schofield Sells 20,000 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total value of £66,800 ($84,782.33).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 332.50 ($4.22). The stock had a trading volume of 91,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.51. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.39). The stock has a market cap of £570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 410 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

