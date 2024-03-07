Holderness Investments Co. Sells 609 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.