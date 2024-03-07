Holderness Investments Co. Sells 185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.25. 380,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,422. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

