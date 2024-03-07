Holderness Investments Co. Sells 129 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $175.89. 1,146,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

