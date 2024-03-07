Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.25 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $198.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

