Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock worth $557,736,779. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $14.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $511.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

