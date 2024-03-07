Holderness Investments Co. Buys 211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $34.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $921.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,071,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,513,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $922.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

