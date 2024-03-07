Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,871 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %

HPE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 13,823,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,465,074. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

