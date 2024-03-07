Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.17

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 21809550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

