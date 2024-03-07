Helen T. Meates Sells 12,926 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

View Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.