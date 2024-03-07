Helen Silver Acquires 1,985 Shares of PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver bought 1,985 shares of PEXA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.18 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,190.32 ($14,409.30).

PEXA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77.

Get PEXA Group alerts:

PEXA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. The company operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Digital Growth. It operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the lodgement and settlement of property transactions through an integrated digital platform, as well as facilitates the collaboration between customers across the property ecosystem to enable the transfer and settlement of transactions in real property.

Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.