Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Robin George Williams Acquires 6,380 Shares

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams purchased 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £12,122 ($15,385.20).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HEAD traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 58,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,112. Headlam Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 324.84 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £152.27 million, a PE ratio of 770.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.85.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.