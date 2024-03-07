Head-To-Head Review: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $175.22 million 3.84 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -12.44 Hammerson $162.57 million 9.68 -$203.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hammerson 1 0 2 0 2.33

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.60%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Hammerson on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

