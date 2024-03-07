Head to Head Contrast: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) versus Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

23.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.49 million 2.87 $30.04 million $2.55 11.65 Northwest Bancshares $547.81 million 2.71 $134.96 million $1.06 11.03

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 16.79% 9.92% 0.91% Northwest Bancshares 19.23% 9.21% 0.98%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and title insurance services. It operates community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

