HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

