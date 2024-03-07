HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Report on PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PMV Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.