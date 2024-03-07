HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

