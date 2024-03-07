HC Wainwright Increases Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $5.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $521.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 381,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

