HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.7 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Up 1.4 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
