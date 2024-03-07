HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.7 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.