Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.16, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

