H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 9.4% in February

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.