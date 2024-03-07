GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.86 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

