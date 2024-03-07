Guggenheim Cuts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 260.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.22. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,932,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 906,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,795,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

