GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

