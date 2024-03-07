GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.17 Million Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 491.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

