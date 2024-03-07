GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 18,700 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its position in Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,600,871 shares of company stock worth $2,554,455,755. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

