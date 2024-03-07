GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.47%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

