GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 60,910 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

MEG stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

