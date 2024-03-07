Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Pamela B. Burke Sells 4,419 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $116,352.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

