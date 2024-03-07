Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Lindsay E. Gray Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $48,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 131,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
