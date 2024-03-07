Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Grin has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $315,569.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,814.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00613890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00054898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00214149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00055747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00153416 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

