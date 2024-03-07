Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £149.24 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($189.41).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Toby Courtauld purchased 36 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($187.79).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 374.20 ($4.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.50 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of £946.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 453 ($5.75) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

