Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Graham Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $721.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 23.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

