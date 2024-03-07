GoDaddy’s (GDDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,487 shares of company stock worth $12,211,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in GoDaddy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

