GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,487 shares of company stock worth $12,211,192. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 777.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

