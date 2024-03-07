GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $142.00 at B. Riley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,487 shares of company stock worth $12,211,192. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.