Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

