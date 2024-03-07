Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,777 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

