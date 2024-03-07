Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 28,023 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,023 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VT opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.