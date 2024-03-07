Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 358.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $16,921,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $98,382,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

