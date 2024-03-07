Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

